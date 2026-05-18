Post Office objection to Capture appeals is ‘inexplicable and unconscionable’

The Post Office’s decision to contest appeals against past convictions by users of the organisation’s Capture software is “inexplicable”, “unconscionable” and causes “fresh harm and insult” to victims, according to the group overseeing the compensation process of the ongoing scandal.

As part of a continuing exchange of letters, Christopher Hodges, chair of the influential Horizon Compensation Advisory Board (HCAB), has replied to Post Office chairman Nigel Railton’s justification of his organisation’s decision (see full letter, below).

In an excoriating letter, Hodges said that contesting the Capture appeals “completely undermines any trust in statements that the Post Office is sorry, has changed, and can now be trusted” in the ongoing scandal of subpostmasters wrongfully convicted as a result of flawed accounting software.

Capture was a PC-based software application that pre-dated the Horizon system, which has been at the heart of the scandal.

Three appeals against pre-Horizon convictions have been sent to the Court of Appeal by the Criminal Cases Review Commission (CCRC) so far. Two of these are convictions based on the Capture system, and one is regarding a conviction based on a system known as the Automatic Payment Terminal (APT).

The CCRC is also reviewing around 30 more cases of prosecutions based on software that pre-dates Horizon.