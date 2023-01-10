Former subpostmaster Alan Bates, who ‘pulled up trees and moved mountains’, turns down OBE offer

The former subpostmaster who exposed one of the biggest miscarriages of justice in history has rejected the offer of an OBE for services to justice because he believes it is “inappropriate” while victims still suffer and one of the scandal’s architects retains her honour.

Alan Bates, who has campaigned relentlessly for over two decades to achieve justice for subpostmasters who were blamed and prosecuted for unexplained accounting shortfalls caused by computer errors, said it would be inappropriate to accept the offer because former Post Office CEO Paula Vennells still holds her CBE, bringing the “whole honours system into disrepute”.

Bates thanked all the people who put his name forward for the award, but told the Honours Committee: “Whilst I do appreciate that there may well be people who believe that after the many years of my unpaid campaigning, which I led in order to expose the truth, I deserve some recognition for my work, but I hope you can understand why it would be so inappropriate for me to accept any award at present, while so many of the victims continue to suffer so badly and [Paula] Vennells still retains an honour and remains a ‘role model’ to the Honours Committee.”

In May 2022, Tom Scholar, chairman of the Honours Forfeiture Committee, said his team would reconsider Vennells’ award once the current public inquiry into the Post Office scandal is complete.

Vennells led the Post Office during a scandal and left just before a damaging High Court judgment, which slammed the Post Office management that punished subpostmasters for mistakes made by its own computer system. She took over £400,000 in pay and bonuses with her.

Years of campaigning Bates revealed the offer and his response in a circular to the 555 members of the Justice for Subpostmasters Alliance (JFSA), the campaign group he set up in 2009. Following the introduction of the Post Office’s Horizon computer system from Fujitsu in 2000, which was to automate retail and accounting, subpostmaters began suffering unexplained shortfalls, for which they were blamed. Many had to repay large sums of money and 736 were prosecuted, some of whom were sent to prison. In what has become known as the Post Office Horizon scandal, hundreds of subpostmasters had their lives ruined after being blamed for unexplained accounting shortfalls, which were actually caused by computer errors. Computer Weekly first reported on problems with the Horizon system in 2009, when it made public the stories of a group of subpostmasters affected by reporting errors (see timeline of articles below). Bates became subpostmaster at the Post Office in Craig-y-Don, north Wales, in 1998. But by the end of 2000, after the introduction of the Post Office’s Horizon computer system, supplied by Fujitsu, things started to go wrong, with unexplained losses appearing in his accounts. The subpostmaster contract said he was responsible for paying the money, but he refused and demanded the computer evidence to prove the cause of the losses. In 2003, Bates had his contract terminated when he refused to comply with Post Office policy. A decade and a half later, against the odds, he took the Post Office to the High Court in a group litigation order (GLO) and won a multimillion-pound legal case, proving computer errors – not subpostmaster dishonesty or fault – had caused the losses. This court victory was the catalyst for more that 80 former subpostmaster prosecutions, so far, to be overturned at the Court of Appeal, and instigated a statutory public inquiry into the scandal, which is ongoing. It also led to a government and Post Office agreement to compensate victims financially. Originally set up for subpostmasters affected by shortfalls to recoup the money they had paid the Post Office to cover losses, the JFSA became a campaign group that exposed huge failures in government, the legal system, the Post Office and Fujitsu. Bates first contacted Computer Weekly about the issues in 2004. He was featured in an article in 2009, which, for the first time, told the story of seven people affected by errors in the Post Office’s Horizon system. This highlighted the problem, prompting hundreds of affected people, each of whom had been told by the Post Office that they were the only ones having problems, to come forward.