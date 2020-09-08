Post Office Horizon IT scandal victims face further battles as government digs heels in

Subpostmasters who had their livelihoods and lives wrecked by the Post Office’s faulty core IT system and the organisation’s refusal to accept that the system could be to blame for financial losses face more battles as the government refuses to budge on their demands.

The Justice For Subpostmasters Alliance (JFSA) is demanding that the government, which owns the Post Office, pay the costs racked up by subpostmasters in the legal battle that led to their victory. The campaign group also wants a judge-led public inquiry into the Horizon scandal, with the power to call witnesses to give evidence under oath, to identify what went wrong and who was to blame.

But answering questions in a House of Lords debate, Conservative peer Martin Callanan, a UK government minister, reconfirmed that the government had no plans to do either.

In 2009, a Computer Weekly investigation revealed that subpostmasters, who run branches, were being blamed for unexplained financial losses, which they claimed were caused by errors made by the Post Office’s Horizon retail and accounting system. The Post Office always denied this, and many subpostmasters were prosecuted for theft and false accounting, with prison sentences, community service, criminal records and heavy fines among the injustices they suffered as a result. Many suffered ill health due to the stress the situation caused, with premature deaths linked to this (see timeline below).

In 2018, hundreds of subpostmaster took the Post Office to court in a group litigation action to prove the computer system was to blame for unexplained losses. They won the multimillion-pound High Court battle, which concluded in December 2019, proving that the Horizon computer system they used was to blame for the unexplained accounting shortfalls.

The call for a judge-led public inquiry came after High Court judge Peter Fraser ruled that the Post Office had exhibited “a simple institutional obstinacy or refusal to consider any possible alternatives to their view of Horizon, which was maintained regardless of the weight of factual evidence to the contrary”.

Judge Fraser added: “That approach by the Post Office was continued, even though now there is also considerable expert evidence to the contrary as well, and much of it agreed expert evidence on the existence of numerous bugs.

“This approach by the Post Office has amounted, in reality, to bare assertions and denials that ignore what has actually occurred, at least so far as the witnesses called before me in the Horizon issues trial are concerned. It amounts to the 21st century equivalent of maintaining that the Earth is flat.”

In June, adding more fuel to calls for a judge-led inquiry, the Criminal Cases Review Commission (CCRC) sent 47 subpostmaster cases of potential miscarriages of justice to the Court of Appeal for review.