Government refuses request to pay legal costs for subpostmasters in Post Office case

The government has said it will not pay the legal costs for subpostmasters, despite their court victory highlighting serious failings at the Post Office, which is publicly owned.

The multimillion-pound case saw 550 subpostmasters take the Post Office to court in a group litigation, in an attempt to redress the grievances caused to them by the error-prone computer system they use, as well as contract terms described as oppressive by a High Court judge.

Over the past two decades, some subpostmasters have received heavy fines, been sent to prison and still live with criminal records after they were prosecuted for theft or false accounting as a result of accounting shortfalls that were caused by the Horizon computer system they use (see timeline of Computer Weekly articles below).

In December 2019, the Post Office agreed to pay £57.75m in damages and made other concessions including resetting how it works with subpostmasters, after it admitted to getting things wrong. But the high cost of a group litigation, where funding had to be sought, left subpostmasters with just £10m. Both sides accrued tens of millions of pounds in legal fees.

Last month, Alan Bates, the former subpostmaster who spearheaded a campaign for justice and then the legal battle, wrote to Kelly Tolhurst MP, minister for small business, consumers and corporate responsibility, part of the Department for Business, Energy and Industrial Strategy (BEIS). In it he said the government could have done more to look into the behaviour of the Post Office and accusations that its computer system was problematic. He also called for the government to pay costs so the damages were more appropriate.

“Ministers and the BEIS should have been considerably more proactive in delving into the problems that individuals, the media and MPs have been raising with the department ever since Horizon was introduced,” he wrote.

Tolhurst replied in a letter: “I note that the settlement agreed with the Post Office included all legal and other costs. In those circumstances, I must respectfully refuse your request for payment.

“In engaging in mediation, it is almost invariably necessary for the parties to make difficult compromises. It also requires a recognition of the limits that the law places on what sums might be recoverable. I have no doubt that the process was a challenging one, particularly bearing in mind the long history, and I thank you and all the claimants for your participation to finally resolve this matter and enable the parties to move forward.”