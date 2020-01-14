Why subpostmasters are calling on the government to pay Horizon trial costs

Figures calculated by forensic accountants during the Post Office’s mediation scheme for subpostmasters who had incurred losses because of its computer system, show why the victors in the long-running court battle are fighting on.

The group of 550 subpostmasters recently accepted an offer of £57.75m damages from the Post Office in an out-of-court settlement. But after costs are taken into account, this is expected to leave about £10m.

As reported by Computer Weekly last week, the group representing claimants has called on the government directly to pay the legal costs they have incurred to enable subpostmasters to receive a figure closer to their actual losses.

The settlement is confidential and there is no public information about how the money will be divided. Losses incurred by subpostmasters that can be quantified include money they had repaid to the Post Office when wrongly accused of accounting irregularities, loss of business and loss of future earnings. They do not include pain and suffering, stress and living with a criminal record.

To understand why subpostmasters believe they deserve more to cover quantified losses, a rough guide to what the subpostmasters were claiming can be estimated from figures calculated during the Initial Complaint Review & Mediation Scheme. This scheme, which was set up in 2013 by the Post Office and later prematurely ended, saw claimants use forensic accountants to examine their cases, produce a report of what had taken place and calculate the quantum loss (what a court is likely to award).

There were 150 cases in the mediation scheme, of which 39 had their quantum loss calculated by forensic accountants. Adding up the figures available for the cases in that scheme produces a total of just over £27m, or an average loss of nearly £700,000. Most of the 39 are in the group of 550 subpostmasters.

These figures put into context the £10m that claimants will be left with after costs following the settlement.

The costs of the court case were high because the subpostmasters’ only option for bringing a group litigation order against the Post Office was to obtain private litigation funding. In this case, litigation funding provider Therium invested in the litigation, paying fees and other costs. Now that the case is won, claimants must pay Therium out of the damages awarded on top of legal costs.