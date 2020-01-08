Fujitsu must face scrutiny following Post Office Horizon trial judgment

While the Post Office and its mistreatment of subpostmasters – wrongly punished for theft and false accounting – is headline news after the group litigation over the Horizon IT system drew to a close, the IT services company behind the system faces further questions.

The Post Office was in the dock in the multimillion-pound group litigation, but it was not the only organisation in the spotlight, with Fujitsu also emerging from the case tarnished.

Fujitsu’s customers and partners, as well as industry analysts, will need reassurances about the company’s staff and methods, after High Court judge Peter Fraser tore into some of the evidence given by the supplier’s staff in the latest court case and previous trial.

Fraser said some staff giving evidence were protecting Fujitsu rather than giving accurate information and he questioned whether Fujitsu had been accurate in reporting to its customer, the Post Office.

The second trial in the group litigation, Bates and Others vs Post Office, examined the Post Office’s claim that Fujitsu’s Horizon system used in branches was robust and not to blame for accounting inaccuracies. Horizon was introduced in 1999/2000, and is used by about 12,000 Post Office branches.

Following an out-of-court settlement between the two parties, the judgment for the second trial, which examined whether Horizon could have been to blame for the accounting shortfalls, was handed down by Fraser, who ruled unequivocally that the system was not robust.

The Post Office was rightly chastised by Fraser for treating subpostmasters in a way not unlike Victorian factory workers, and refusing to accept that Horizon could be at fault, to such an extend that the judge said “amounts to the 21st century equivalent of maintaining that the Earth is flat”.

Concerns over accuracy Fujitsu did not escape criticism. Before handing down his judgment, Fraser announced his concerns over the accuracy of evidence given in court by Fujitsu in previous trials of accused subpostmasters. He said: “Based on the knowledge that I have gained both from conducting the trial and writing the Horizon issues judgment, I have very grave concerns regarding the veracity of evidence given by Fujitsu employees to other courts in previous proceedings about the known existence of bugs, errors and defects in the Horizon system. These previous proceedings include the High Court in at least one civil case brought by the Post Office against a subpostmaster and the Crown Court in a greater number of criminal cases, also brought by the Post Office against subpostmasters and subpostmistresses.” Fraser sent papers from the case to the director of public prosecutions, Max Hill, to consider whether the matter should be the subject of any prosecution. This could lead to criminal prosecutions for crimes such as perjury. The Criminal Courts Review Commission is also reviewing applications for a retrial of 34 subpostmasters who were convicted in previous trials. Following the latest judgment, Fujitsu said in a statement: “On 16 December, Mr Justice Fraser published his judgment on the second trial of the Post Office group litigation. While Fujitsu was not a party to the litigation, we take this judgment very seriously and will now review the findings in detail.” The IT supplier will have to analyse why its staff provided inaccurate information to the court, and revisit its communication with the Post Office. Fraser said in his judgment: “As will be seen from my analysis of the Fujitsu evidence of fact, I have certain views about the lack of accuracy on the part of Fujitsu witnesses in their evidence. If that lack of accuracy has also been included in reporting to the Post Office by Fujitsu, then that goes some way to explaining the Post Office’s lack of grasp of so much material that is consistent with the claimants’ case.” During the trial, Fujitsu staff who gave evidence in the Post Office’s defence included Stephen Parker, head of Fujitsu Post Office application support; Andy Dunks, Fujitsu IT security analyst; and Torstein Olav Godeseth, Fujitsu’s chief architect working with Post Office Horizon. Another senior Fujitsu executive, Gareth Jenkins, was not in court, but a significant amount of evidence provided by witnesses came from him.