CW+ Premium Content/Computer Weekly
Access your Pro+ Content below.
Keeping drivers driving at The AA
In this week’s Computer Weekly, we find out how The AA is using AI and connected vehicle technology to get drivers back on the road as quickly as possible. The UK competition watchdog says Microsoft and AWS are too dominant in the cloud market – we examine what it means for IT leaders. And we look at the storage options for AI training and inference. Read the issue now.
Features in this issue
-
Interview: Antony Hausdoerfer, group CIO, The AA
The vehicle recovery specialist is looking to artificial intelligence and connected vehicle technology to enhance customer experience and get drivers back on the road in the shortest possible time
-
CMA told to expedite action against AWS and Microsoft to rebalance UK cloud market
The Competition and Markets Authority (CMA) has published a summary of the final conclusions it has reached following the completion of its long-running probe into the inner workings of the UK cloud infrastructure services market
-
AI storage: NAS vs SAN vs object for training and inference
Artificial intelligence operations can place different demands on storage during training, inference, and so on. We look at NAS, SAN and object storage for AI and how to balance them for AI projects