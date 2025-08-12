CW+ Premium Content/Computer Weekly

12 August 2025

Keeping drivers driving at The AA

In this week’s Computer Weekly, we find out how The AA is using AI and connected vehicle technology to get drivers back on the road as quickly as possible. The UK competition watchdog says Microsoft and AWS are too dominant in the cloud market – we examine what it means for IT leaders. And we look at the storage options for AI training and inference. Read the issue now.

Features in this issue

