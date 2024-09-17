CW+ Premium Content/Computer Weekly
Access your Pro+ Content below.
The pillars of AI strategy
In this week’s Computer Weekly, we talk to the CIO of Currys about the electronics retailer’s AI strategy. We exam-ine how China has become a leader in open source software – and what it means for the rest of the world. And we look at how AI is supporting networking alongside how to im-plement networking to support AI. Read the issue now.
Features in this issue
-
Interview: Currys CIO Andy Gamble on AI strategy
The CIO of Currys on the four pillars of the retailer’s artificial intelligence strategy and how generative AI can enable staff to be the best versions of themselves
-
The rise and rise of open source in China
China’s embrace of open source software has evolved into a powerful force in the global technology landscape, driving innovations in cloud computing, artificial intelligence and other areas