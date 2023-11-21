CW+ Premium Content/Computer Weekly

Thank you for joining!
Access your Pro+ Content below.
21 November 2023

Can AI take education to a new level?

In this week’s Computer Weekly, we examine how large language models are being used to teach, support and assess students, enhancing education rather than impairing it. We look at how the AI revolution is impacting the semiconductor sector as the big tech companies put off server upgrades. And we find out how generative AI is changing the way enterprise software works. Read the issue now.

Features in this issue

View Computer Weekly Archives Next Issue 

More CW+ Content

View All