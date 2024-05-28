CW+ Premium Content/Computer Weekly
Digital border problems are stacking up
In this week’s Computer Weekly, we examine the government’s post-Brexit plans for digital borders as problems begin to emerge. We find out about AI PCs and ask whether they will make any difference for enterprise IT. And we talk to Red Hat CEO Matt Hicks about the open source opportunities from AI. Read the issue now.
Features in this issue
HMRC underestimates Single Trade Window project complexity, says NAO
A National Audit Office report on UK border calls on government to have a more realistic approach to digital transformation
Forrester: Preparing for the era of the AI PC
PC manufacturers are gatecrashing the artificial intelligence industry party. There are now a number of devices that incorporate AI acceleration hardware