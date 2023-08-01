CW+ Premium Content/Computer Weekly

Thank you for joining!
Access your Pro+ Content below.
1 August 2023

We’re doing AI all wrong

In this week’s Computer Weekly, AI is being imposed upon society from the top down and the socio-economic implications will cause problems – we talk to an expert who says there is a better way. We find out how hackers – the good kind – are turning to AI to make their work more effective. And we examine how generative AI will affect the datacentre. Read the issue now.

Features in this issue

View Computer Weekly Archives Next Issue 

More CW+ Content

View All