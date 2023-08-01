CW+ Premium Content/Computer Weekly
Access your Pro+ Content below.
We’re doing AI all wrong
In this week’s Computer Weekly, AI is being imposed upon society from the top down and the socio-economic implications will cause problems – we talk to an expert who says there is a better way. We find out how hackers – the good kind – are turning to AI to make their work more effective. And we examine how generative AI will affect the datacentre. Read the issue now.
Access this CW+ Content for Free!
Features in this issue
-
AI interview: Dan McQuillan, critical computing expert
Critical computing expert Dan McQuillan speaks to Computer Weekly about the top-down imposition of artificial intelligence on society, and how AI is a fundamentally political technology shaped by humanity’s most reactionary tendencies
-
Hackers: We won’t let artificial intelligence get the better of us
AI is changing how ethical hackers go about their work, and will continue to do so, but the community is convinced the technology will never be able to replicate the creativity of a flesh-and-blood hacker
-
The impact of generative AI on the datacentre
While artificial intelligence will not live up to its name any time soon, mass adoption of large language models, whether by customers or in-house, requires thinking about by enterprise IT leaders