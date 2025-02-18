CW+ Premium Content/Computer Weekly

18 February 2025

AI Action Summit calls for a rethink of regulation

In this week’s Computer Weekly, we report from the AI Action Summit in Paris on how easing red tape is overtaking safety as a priority. We examine the AI regulations that IT leaders need to understand. And we talk to the UK government’s AI minister about the country’s artificial intelligence opportunities. Read the issue now.

Features in this issue

