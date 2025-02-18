CW+ Premium Content/Computer Weekly
Access your Pro+ Content below.
AI Action Summit calls for a rethink of regulation
In this week’s Computer Weekly, we report from the AI Action Summit in Paris on how easing red tape is overtaking safety as a priority. We examine the AI regulations that IT leaders need to understand. And we talk to the UK government’s AI minister about the country’s artificial intelligence opportunities. Read the issue now.
Features in this issue
-
AI Action Summit: Global leaders decry AI red tape
The focus of previous AI summits on the safety of artificial intelligence systems has been replaced by concerns there is too much regulatory red tape, which politicians and AI developers have argued is holding back innovation
-
Navigating the practicalities of AI regulation and legislation
What CIOs need to know about the global patchwork of existing and upcoming laws governing AI – and what CIOs need to be doing about them