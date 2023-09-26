CW+ Premium Content/Computer Weekly
Preparing for post-quantum cryptography
In this week’s Computer Weekly, our latest buyer’s guide assesses the challenges for cryptography in the emerging era of quantum computing. Google Cloud experts explain how the internet giant is preparing its datacentres for a world of AI. And we examine the privacy, compliance and backup issues from generative AI. Read the issue now.
Features in this issue
With cyber attacks on the rise, businesses should prepare for quantum hacks now
Advances in quantum computing have brought the world is on the cusp of a technological revolution, but it is not without risk. Find out why you should start to prepare for post-quantum cryotography today.
How Google is priming its infrastructure for the AI wave
The technology giant is integrating purpose-built hardware with an optimised software stack to meet the heightened computational demands of next-generation AI workloads