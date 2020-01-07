CW+ Premium Content/Computer Weekly

7 January 2020

Digital fashion for sustainable consumption

In this week’s Computer Weekly, we look at fashion for online personas, report on a programme to get more young women into cyber security, and examine edge computing as the new data frontier and how cloud-native platforms and AI might transform the datacentre. Read the issue now.

Features in this issue

