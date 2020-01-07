CW+ Premium Content/Computer Weekly
Digital fashion for sustainable consumption
In this week’s Computer Weekly, we look at fashion for online personas, report on a programme to get more young women into cyber security, and examine edge computing as the new data frontier and how cloud-native platforms and AI might transform the datacentre. Read the issue now.
Future fashion: does that dress come in digital?
A visit to a technology-fuelled fashion pop-up paints a picture of a world where retailers and brands sell virtual clothes for usage solely in consumers’ digital lives
Holy grail of digital banking is, at first glance, a new channel, not a new concept
Details of Google’s plans in the financial services sector have emerged with nothing groundbreaking so far, but the sector is guessing what comes next
Cyber Girls First volunteers encourage girls to think high-tech
More than 80 schoolgirls spent a day learning about computer hackers and rocket science – Cyber Girls First hopes they will become the next generation of technologists