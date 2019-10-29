Post Office IT trial judgement within days

A High Court judgement for a trial that focused on the Post Office’s controversial IT system at the centre of a multi-million pound litigation will be announced early next month.

The trial, which analysed the Horizon IT system and supporting processes, is part of a court battle between the Post Office and 550 former subpostmasters who are suing for damages for suffering caused by alleged faults. The case, which has so far seen two trials and two appeals has cost tens of millions of pounds in total, has another two trials planned next year.

The plight of some subpostmasters was first reported in 2009, when Computer Weekly revealed that the lives of some of them had been turned upside down after being fined, sacked, made bankrupt or even imprisoned because of unexplained accounting shortfalls. They blamed the Horizon accounting and retail system, from Fujitsu, for the problems, which the Post Office refutes (see timeline of Computer Weekly articles below).

In a recent case management meeting focused ongoing case costs, Judge Fraser, who is managing the group litigation order (GLO), said his judgement for the second trial will be published in early November. This is expected to come before the Post Office legal team begins to seek permission to appeal some of the judgments from the first trial.

The first trial, which took place in November last year, looked at the contractual relationship between subpostmasters and the Post Office. Judge Fraser announced his judgment on March 15 this year. He found there was a culture of secrecy and confidentiality at the Post Office in general, but particularly around the Horizon accounting and retail system subpostmasters use to run the branches.

Fraser issued significant judgments on the nature of the relational contract between subpostmasters and the Post Office.

The judge’s criticisms of the Post Office included that it used “oppressive behaviour” when demanding sums of money that could not be accounted for by subpostmasters.