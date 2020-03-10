MPs told to hold to account those responsible for Post Office Horizon IT scandal

Subpostmasters attending a Department for Business, Energy and Industrial Strategy (BEIS) committee meeting told MPs to hold those responsible for the Post Office Horizon scandal to account.

During the committee hearing, subpostmasters wrongly punished for accounting shortfalls caused by the IT system used in Post Office branches answered questions from MPs, and further doubt was cast over prime minister Boris Johnson’s commitment to a public inquiry into the scandal.

Former subpostmasters Wendy Buffrey, Tracy Felstead and Alan Bates gave evidence to the committee investigating what happened to them and hundreds, possibly thousands of others.

Computer Weekly first reported problems with the Horizon IT system in 2009, when we revealed the stories of a group of subpostmasters who had suffered as a result of unexplained accounting shortfalls (see timeline below).

Following the Post Office conceding defeat in a group litigation brought by the wronged subpostmasters and agreeing to pay £57.75m in damages, victims are seeking further redress for their grievances. The BEIS hearing is part of an investigation into what went wrong at the Post Office.

During the BEIS hearing, Buffrey told MPs that they had an important role in holding the people responsible for the scandal to account. “Nobody has been held to account and we need your help to do that,” she said. “I want someone to be held to account for what they have done to us.”

Buffrey was prosecuted for false accounting, had to do 150 hours of community service and paid the Post Office £36,000 that it claimed she had lost. Her business was ruined and she has lived with a criminal record since 2010.

Felstead was sent to prison for theft – something she always denied and, following a recent High Court judgment, was proven right about. Bates lost his business and suffered losses, before driving a campaign for justice, which led to the court case and defeat for the Post Office.

The High Court judgment in December 2019, part of a multimillion-pound litigation brought by 550 subpostmasters against the Post Office, confirmed that allegations made by subpostmasters about the lack of robustness of the computer system they use were right.

Calling for prosecution Executives at the Post Office were criticised by the judge, Peter Fraser, in his judgment. Fraser referred his concerns over the accuracy of evidence given in court by staff at IT supplier Fujitsu to the director of public prosecution. The Metropolitan Police Service has since been asked to consider the information and potentially investigate. Former Post Office CEO Paula Vennells will also inevitably come under the spotlight in any public inquiry. She was CEO between 2012 and 2019, a period when many subpostmasters suffered at the hands of Horizon. After earning millions of pounds at the Post Office and being awarded a CBE for services to it, Vennells moved to Imperial College Healthcare NHS Trust, which she chairs. “Anyone found to have deliberately misled the court or to have encouraged others to do so, thus causing a miscarriage of justice, should be prosecuted, no matter how mighty they are” Lucy Allan, Conservative MP Lucy Allan, Conservative MP for Telford, recently told Computer Weekly that individuals who have not played by the rules should face prosecution. “Anyone found to have deliberately misled the court or to have encouraged others to do so, thus causing a miscarriage of justice, should be prosecuted, no matter how mighty they are – we are all equal under the law and, in such a serious case, a prison sentence should be expected,” she said. Karl Turner, Labour MP for Hull East, said a judge-led public inquiry was needed to prove who, if anyone, is culpable. “If the DDP gets a file back from the police saying that certain people are potentially culpable of the following offences, then I am fairly certain the DDP will authorise prosecutions against those individuals,” he said. “I don’t want to cast aspersions on any individual directly, but if you are the CEO or ex-CEO [of the Post Office], you ought to be worried about whether you will be finding a summons to appear at Westminster Magistrates’ Court sometime in the next 12 to 18 months. That is a fear I would be living with if I was any of those senior individuals at the Post Office.”