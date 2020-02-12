Pressure for public inquiry into Post Office IT system scandal begins with mountain to climb

Members of both houses of Parliament will exert pressure on the government to find out why and how the Post Office ruined the lives of subpostmasters, wrongly blamed and punished for accounting shortfalls caused by computer errors.

But achieving a judge-led public inquiry, seen by many as the only way to get to the bottom of the scandal, will be an uphill struggle due to the massive potential financial implications for a government with a comfortable majority.

Kevan Jones, Labour MP for North Durham, has been a supporter of subpostmasters seeking justice for many years. He described the treatment of them as a “national scandal”.

“I don’t think people have fully worked it out, but this is the worst example I have seen of the state trying to cover up what went wrong, leading to peoples’ lives being completely ruined,” he said. “Unless you have some kind of public inquiry into it, I don’t think you can get to the bottom of what went wrong.”

But a full public inquiry cannot be forced, and is, in effect, a gift from a government wanting to be seen as doing the right thing.

If the government wants to avoid an inquiry, there is little campaigners can do unless enough MPs join calls for one and exert pressure in the House of Commons by voting against government on other bills in protest. But with a majority of about 80, it would take all opposition MPs and a significant group of Conservative MPs to back an inquiry.

Defending the indefensible The government has reason to avoid Post Office methods being further dissected in public and potentially having to pay compensation that could be owed to subpostmasters that have lost money, livelihoods and even their liberty over the years. “This is the worst example I have seen of the state trying to cover up what went wrong, leading to peoples’ lives being ruined. Unless you have some kind of public inquiry, I don’t think you can get to the bottom of what went wrong” Kevan Jones, Labour MP for North Durham A High Court legal battle between the Post Office and 550 subpostmasters ended in December 2019 with an out-of-court settlement. The Post Office conceded in the group litigation order, brought by subpostmasters, after two trials of four planned were complete, agreeing to pay £57.75m in damages. But this came after the public-owned organisation had spent tens of millions of pounds defending what is now known to be indefensible. The Post Office made some controversial decisions during the trial, such as its request to have High Court Judge Peter Fraser recuse himself, which he refused, and then appealing this decision, which was also rejected. It also sought permission to appeal significant parts of his judgment from the first trial in the litigation, which was also rejected. All this racked up millions of pounds of extra costs. In his judgment for the first trial, Judge Fraser slammed the Post Office for its contract with subpostmasters, which was balanced heavily in favour of the Post Office. “There can be no excuse, in my judgment, for an entity such as the Post Office to mis-state, in such clearly expressed terms, in letters that threaten legal action, the extent of the contractual obligation upon a [subpostmaster] for losses. The only reason for doing so, in my judgment, must have been to lead the recipients to believe that they had absolutely no option but to pay the sums demanded. It is oppressive behaviour,” said the ruling. In his judgement for the second trial, which focused on the Horizon IT system at the centre of the controversy, Judge Fraser said denials over the potential errors in Horizon causing account shortfalls “amounted, in reality, to bare assertions and denials that ignore what has actually occurred, at least so far as the witnesses called before me in the Horizon issues trial are concerned. It amounts to the 21st century equivalent of maintaining that the Earth is flat”. In the Court of Appeal, Lord Justice Coulson likened the treatment of subpostmasters by the Post Office to the way Victorian factory owners treated their workers. Computer Weekly first reported the problems with Horizon in 2009, when it made public the stories of a group of subpostmasters. Soon after this, as more subpostmasters came forward, former subpostmaster Alan Bates formed the Justice for Subpostmasters Alliance (JFSA) and began campaigning. Bates, who lost his Post Office as a result of unexplained losses, first contacted Computer Weekly in 2004, four years after he had first alerted the Post Office to the problems. Jones said continued pressure and increased publicity was needed to get the story out in public. “Once the penny drops for people there are huge questions to ask about the running of the Post Office, about a succession of ministers who frankly accepted whatever the Post Office told them without question,” he added.