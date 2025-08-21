Apple iOS update fixes new iPhone zero-day flaw

Apple has pushed another update to its mobile operating systems, iOS and iPadOS, to address a newly-discovered zero-day that is already being exploited by threat actors in the wild to enable so-called zero-click attacks.

Tracked as CVE-2025-43300, the flaw is an out-of-bounds write issue in the ImageIO framework – which is used to enable applications to read and write the majority of image file formats.

If successfully exploited, processing a maliciously crafted-image file results in memory corruption on the target device.

“Apple is aware of a report that this issue may have been exploited in an extremely sophisticated attack against specific targeted individuals,” Apple said in its customarily sparse advisory.

The update, which takes iOS and iPadOS to version 18.6.2, addresses this problem with improved bounds checking.

Adam Boynton, senior security strategy manager for EMEIA at Jamf, an Apple device management specialist, explained that the flaw could potentially be used by threat actors to compromise the device and enable the execution of malicious code.

In these zero-click attacks, malicious payloads are generally delivered via channels such as text message, email, or messaging apps. These payloads contain data packets that are designed to trigger the vulnerability automatically, without any user interaction taking place – hence the term zero-click.

This stealthy methodology means zero-clicks are tricky for enterprise defenders to get to grips with, not least because they are hard to detect and bypass end-user training, but also because they often leave very little in terms of forensic evidence and can operate without setting off any security alerts.

Zero-click attacks have also been proven to be highly effective against high-value targets within businesses, and additionally for certain categories of organisations and individuals at risk of targeted cyber-espionage, such as non-governmental organisations (NGOs), journalists and media, and activists and politicians.

“Apple has indicated that this vulnerability has been exploited in sophisticated, targeted attacks, which typically focus on individuals with highly valued access or contacts, such as journalists, lawyers, activists, and government officials,” said Boynton.

“While Apple has not confirmed whether this specific flaw was linked to spyware, similar vulnerabilities in ImageIO and WebKit have previously been used in Pegasus campaigns.”