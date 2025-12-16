CW+ Premium Content/Computer Weekly
In this week’s edition of Computer Weekly, which is the final one of 2025, we hear from Amazon CTO Werner Vogels and his take on how developers need to change and adapt for the AI era. Elsewhere in the issue, we hear from experts about why the AI bubble might be able to burst, as organisations struggle to get the returns they expected from their investments in the technology. We also hear from Paul Neville, director of digital, data and technology at The Pensions Regulator, about how data automation and AI are changing the game in terms of how it works. And in the third and final of our three buyer’s guide features on self-service developer tools, we share some top tips on how to ensure enterprise self-service portals are fit for purpose. Read the issue now.
Features in this issue
-
Why we should all be worried about the AI bubble
The phrase 'don't believe the hype' has never been more apt - there are growing warnings of an AI investment bubble that could affect everyone if it bursts
-
Interview: Paul Neville, director of digital, data and technology, The Pensions Regulator
Data, automation and artificial intelligence are driving the regulator to take new approaches to its work and how it supports the pensions industry, leading to improved experiences for everyone in the UK who has a pension
-
Amazon CTO on the dawn of the renaissance developer
While AI is commoditising programming, it is creating a demand for modern polymath engineers who understand systems, business context and the human condition, says Amazon CTO Werner Vogels
-
How to make developer self-service succeed
We speak to industry experts about how to ensure a software developer self-service portal is fit for purpose
