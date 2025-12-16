CW+ Premium Content/Computer Weekly

Thank you for joining! Access your Pro+ Content below.

Is AI more than hot air?

In this week’s edition of Computer Weekly, which is the final one of 2025, we hear from Amazon CTO Werner Vogels and his take on how developers need to change and adapt for the AI era. Elsewhere in the issue, we hear from experts about why the AI bubble might be able to burst, as organisations struggle to get the returns they expected from their investments in the technology. We also hear from Paul Neville, director of digital, data and technology at The Pensions Regulator, about how data automation and AI are changing the game in terms of how it works. And in the third and final of our three buyer’s guide features on self-service developer tools, we share some top tips on how to ensure enterprise self-service portals are fit for purpose. Read the issue now.