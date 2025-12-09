CW+ Premium Content/Computer Weekly

Thank you for joining! Access your Pro+ Content below.

Supporting sustainability in IT

In this week’s edition of Computer Weekly, there is a focus on IT sustainability, as we dig into how to ensure the networking infrastructure underpinning our artificial intelligence workloads is as green as possible. We also speak to the chief sustainability officer of Genesys about how going green is helping the cloud software provider achieve its business objectives. With the fallout from the Autumn Budget still being keenly felt, we find out more about where the £300m promised to fund improvements in NHS technology is really going. And in the second of our three buyer’s guide features on self-service developer tools, we shine a light on how the technology can help organisations revamp their DevOps workflows. Read the issue now.