CW+ Premium Content/Computer Weekly
Access your Pro+ Content below.
Supporting sustainability in IT
In this week’s edition of Computer Weekly, there is a focus on IT sustainability, as we dig into how to ensure the networking infrastructure underpinning our artificial intelligence workloads is as green as possible. We also speak to the chief sustainability officer of Genesys about how going green is helping the cloud software provider achieve its business objectives. With the fallout from the Autumn Budget still being keenly felt, we find out more about where the £300m promised to fund improvements in NHS technology is really going. And in the second of our three buyer’s guide features on self-service developer tools, we shine a light on how the technology can help organisations revamp their DevOps workflows. Read the issue now.
Features in this issue
-
How to stop AI from straining networks
Europe’s networking infrastructure is critical for the region’s economy and digital resilience, but it is built for speed and struggling to handle soaring artificial intelligence workloads. Can Europe’s networks handle the AI boom sustainably?
-
Interview: Bridgette McAdoo of Genesys on steering sustainability goals to success
How resolving to ‘leave society better than you found it’ can open up solid opportunities at the intersection of science-based initiatives and business objectives
-
Budget 2025: Extra NHS IT cash welcome, but plan lacks clarity
Industry and healthcare leaders are concerned that NHS tech funding is too focused on already approved platforms, fails to tackle core issues and lacks a clear delivery plan