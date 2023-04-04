CW+ Premium Content/E-Handbooks
A Computer Weekly buyer’s guide to green tech for business
Business has a vital role to play in the wider push for sustainability. In this 14-page buyer’s guide, Computer Weekly looks at what the private sector can do, how firms can remain competitive while sticking to green targets and digital tech’s role in decision-making
Table Of Contents
- Why the UK needs help from the private sector to meet its aims.
- How businesses can stay competitive while keeping to their green goals.
- Looking at digital technology’s role in decision-making.