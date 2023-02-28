CW+ Premium Content/Computer Weekly
The race to net zero
In this week’s Computer Weekly, we examine the role of green technology in helping businesses contribute to the government’s 2050 net-zero targets. We talk to Spotify about the importance of open source technologies in the music streaming service. And we look at the way hybrid working is evolving as the post-pandemic workplace continues to change. Read the issue now.
Features in this issue
Green tech and the private sector: How the UK government will hit its 2050 net-zero emissions goal
The UK government is targeting net-zero greenhouse gas emissions by 2050, but it will need the private sector’s help and its appetite for investing in green technologies to meet its goal
Executive interview: Putting a value on open source
Spotify’s open source tech lead discusses why open source is failing those whose free time is dedicated to maintaining code