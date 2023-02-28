CW+ Premium Content/Computer Weekly

28 February 2023

The race to net zero

In this week’s Computer Weekly, we examine the role of green technology in helping businesses contribute to the government’s 2050 net-zero targets. We talk to Spotify about the importance of open source technologies in the music streaming service. And we look at the way hybrid working is evolving as the post-pandemic workplace continues to change. Read the issue now.

