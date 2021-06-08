CW+ Premium Content/Computer Weekly
Access your Pro+ Content below.
The jobseekers turning to cyber crime in the pandemic
In this week’s Computer Weekly, security researchers say people left unemployed by the pandemic are turning to cyber crime – we find out why. We examine the confluence of distributed cloud and edge computing technologies. And controversial uses of facial recognition technology come under further scrutiny. Read the issue now.
Access this CW+ Content for Free!
Features in this issue
-
Why some jobseekers have turned to cyber crime during the pandemic
Research shows that many people have been seeking cyber crime-related work on the dark web, but why?
-
Living on the edge: The enterprises working with distributed cloud
Distributed public cloud services are seen as driving future advances at the network edge but few companies are as yet enjoying full-fledged benefits
-
NGOs file complaints against Clearview AI in five countries
Privacy and human rights organisations have asked data protection regulators in the UK, France, Austria, Italy and Greece to investigate controversial facial recognition company Clearview AI
More CW+ ContentView All
-
E-Zine
The most influential women in IT 2016Download
-
E-Handbook
Top 10 ASEAN IT stories of 2019Download
-
E-Handbook
Top 10 enterprise IT in the Middle East stories of 2019Download
-
E-Handbook
Computer Weekly 25 March 2014Download