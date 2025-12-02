CW+ Premium Content/Computer Weekly
How the RAC offers a shorter road to recovery
In this week’s edition of Computer Weekly, we take a look at how roadside recovery and car repair organisation, the RAC, is combining data analytics and AI to help speed up the time it takes to get motorists back on the road. We also dig into the curious case of cyber hackers buying a bank in the Central Asian state of Kyrgyzstan to launder the profits from their crimes and evade Russian sanctions. This week’s buyer’s guide features the first instalment in our series on self-service developer tools, and how enterprises can make use of them to boost staff morale and trust. Rounding out the issue is our look at AI agents and how they are being misappropriated by cyber criminals. Read the issue now.
Features in this issue
Interview: Ian Ruffle, head of data and insight, RAC
Real-time data insights and artificial intelligence are central to supporting the RAC’s motoring services and to getting drivers back on the road as quickly as possible
Russian money launderers bought a bank to disguise ransomware profit
A billion-dollar money laundering network active in the UK funnelled money, including the profits of ransomware attacks, into its own bank to circumvent sanctions on Russia and help fund its attacks on Ukraine
A framework for software development self-service
Keeping software developers happy is an essential ingredient in IT project success. Developer self-service is the way forward, but with guardrails