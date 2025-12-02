CW+ Premium Content/Computer Weekly

Thank you for joining! Access your Pro+ Content below.

How the RAC offers a shorter road to recovery

In this week’s edition of Computer Weekly, we take a look at how roadside recovery and car repair organisation, the RAC, is combining data analytics and AI to help speed up the time it takes to get motorists back on the road. We also dig into the curious case of cyber hackers buying a bank in the Central Asian state of Kyrgyzstan to launder the profits from their crimes and evade Russian sanctions. This week’s buyer’s guide features the first instalment in our series on self-service developer tools, and how enterprises can make use of them to boost staff morale and trust. Rounding out the issue is our look at AI agents and how they are being misappropriated by cyber criminals. Read the issue now.