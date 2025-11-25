CW+ Premium Content/Computer Weekly
Hacker for hire: A different approach to hiring talent
In this week’s edition of Computer Weekly, we take a closer look at the knotty tale of MI5’s numerous attempts to identify a BBC journalist’s sources by obtaining phone data, and whether this led to further surveillance of its targets. Elsewhere in the issue, the City of Pittsburgh’s chief data officer talks about the work he is doing to deliver better public services to citizens with the help of data. This week’s Buyer’s Guide features the third and final instalment in our series advising enterprises on how to get started on using agentic artificial intelligence (AI) – with a look at the concept of creating AI factories to scale deployments. Rounding out the issue is our look at why the cyber security market is facing something of a recruitment crisis, and how this is forcing organisations to approach hiring talent in new ways. Read the issue now.
Features in this issue
Would you hire a hacker?
At a time when cyber security breaches are on the up and skills remain in short supply, security experts believe we may be missing a trick by overlooking unconventional sources of talent
MI5 made multiple applications for phone data to identify BBC journalist’s sources
MI5 discloses it made and authorised unlawful ‘sequential applications’ for Vincent Kearney’s phone data during his time at the BBC, but will neither confirm nor deny whether it undertook further ‘lawful’ surveillance of BBC journalists
Interview: Chris Belasco, chief data officer, City of Pittsburgh
Building data pipelines – the ‘connective tissue’ – is helping to improve operations and deliver better public services in the City of Pittsburgh