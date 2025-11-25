CW+ Premium Content/Computer Weekly

Thank you for joining! Access your Pro+ Content below.

Hacker for hire: A different approach to hiring talent

In this week’s edition of Computer Weekly, we take a closer look at the knotty tale of MI5’s numerous attempts to identify a BBC journalist’s sources by obtaining phone data, and whether this led to further surveillance of its targets. Elsewhere in the issue, the City of Pittsburgh’s chief data officer talks about the work he is doing to deliver better public services to citizens with the help of data. This week’s Buyer’s Guide features the third and final instalment in our series advising enterprises on how to get started on using agentic artificial intelligence (AI) – with a look at the concept of creating AI factories to scale deployments. Rounding out the issue is our look at why the cyber security market is facing something of a recruitment crisis, and how this is forcing organisations to approach hiring talent in new ways. Read the issue now.