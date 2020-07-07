CW+ Premium Content/Computer Weekly
The privacy challenges of easing lockdown
In this week’s Computer Weekly, as pubs in the UK re-open after lockdown, we examine the privacy issues around collecting customer data for contact tracing. We look at how interconnected devices are revolutionising the manufacturing and engineering sectors. And we assess GDPR progress two years after its introduction. Read the issue now.
Features in this issue
-
Pub ‘check-in’ apps provoke fresh privacy concerns
With pubs and restaurants required to collect customer data for contact tracing when they reopen, data privacy risks will be heightened
-
Constructing the future for engineering – finding the right model where one size does not fit all
Design and engineering has rapidly evolved to be all about interconnected devices. We see how one of the leading manufacturing software suppliers is meeting the challenge
-
GDPR at two: How far we’ve come, how far we still have to go
Marking two years of the General Data Protection Regulation, industry voices weigh in on the state of data protection and privacy, consider what has changed, and what still needs to change