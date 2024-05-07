CW+ Premium Content/Computer Weekly

Thank you for joining! Access your Pro+ Content below.

Casting a critical eye on HMRC’s IR35 checker tool

In this week’s Computer Weekly, we investigate what has been going on with HMRC’s Check Employment Status for Tax (CEST) tool. We also speak to the CIO of Danfoss about making datacentres greener and explore the issue of restoring data and system backups after a ransomware or cyber attack. Read the issue now.