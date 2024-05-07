CW+ Premium Content/Computer Weekly
Access your Pro+ Content below.
Casting a critical eye on HMRC’s IR35 checker tool
In this week’s Computer Weekly, we investigate what has been going on with HMRC’s Check Employment Status for Tax (CEST) tool. We also speak to the CIO of Danfoss about making datacentres greener and explore the issue of restoring data and system backups after a ransomware or cyber attack. Read the issue now.
Features in this issue
-
CEST: Putting HMRC’s IR35 status checker under the microscope
Since its launch in March 2017, HMRC's online IR35 status checker tool has come under fierce criticism and scrutiny, only exacerbated in recent weeks by the disclosure it has not been updated in five years
-
CIO interview: Making datacentres greener
We speak to the CIO of Danfoss about how the company has used HPE GreenLake to improve energy efficiency