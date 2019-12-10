CW+ Premium Content/Computer Weekly
Access your Pro+ Content below.
Who should get the technology vote in the UK General Election?
In this week’s Computer Weekly, we take an in-depth look at the technology and digital policies in the main political parties’ election manifestos. We examine the rise of alternatives to relational databases that better support a big data environment. And we assess the security issues around container technology. Read the issue now.
Access this CW+ Content for Free!
Features in this issue
-
General Election 2019: Which manifesto is best for the UK’s tech sector?
Computer Weekly breaks down each political party’s technology policies ahead of the upcoming General Election to see how they compare
-
Alternative databases set for mainstream adoption?
The rise of non-relational databases has been a feature of the data management landscape in the wake of big data – but to complement or replace relational?
-
Overcoming the container security conundrum: What enterprises need to know
Container technologies continue to shake up enterprise IT, but security concerns abound