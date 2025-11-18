CW+ Premium Content/Computer Weekly

Thank you for joining! Access your Pro+ Content below.

Viewing business through a sustainability lens

In this week’s edition of Computer Weekly, we take a closer look at reports of low workplace morale within the Police Digital Service, as its staff eagerly await the outcome of the long-promised Home Office’s policing reform whitepaper. Jérôme Goulard, the chief sustainability officer of Orange Business, talks us through the work he is doing to balance business objectives with IT sustainability within the organisation. This week’s buyer’s guide features the second instalment of three articles advising IT buyers on how to get started on using agentic artificial intelligence (AI) – and sets out how enterprises can use the technology to take their automation efforts to the next level. Rounding out the issue is our look at what is holding European startups back when it comes to leading the way in the field of quantum computing. Read the issue now.