CW+ Premium Content/Computer Weekly

Is 3D printing about to hit the mainstream?
In this week’s Computer Weekly, we find out about the emerging consumer services using 3D printing and ask if the technology is about to go mainstream. Our latest buyer’s guide looks at the importance of sustainable datacentres. And we analyse the risks of increasing contactless card spending limits and whether tech could help. Read the issue now.
Features in this issue
-
How 3D printing is growing one step at a time
We speak to a 3D printing firm that has expanded the reach of the technology by providing hardware and design software for customised insoles
-
Gartner: How to turn old datacentres into critical IT assets
IT infrastructure and operations leaders are increasingly focusing on new ideas and technologies alongside ways to deliver business value
-
How high can the contactless card limit go without two-factor authentication?
The spending limit for contactless cards has reached an eyebrow-raising triple-digit figure – £100 – raising questions about the need for user authentication
