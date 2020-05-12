CW+ Premium Content/Computer Weekly
Will the NHS’s Covid-19 contact-tracing app work?
In this week’s Computer Weekly, we get the expert reaction to find out if the NHS contact-tracing app will work. Staying close to clients is crucial through lockdown – we look at the importance of customer experience management. And imagine implementing a digital transformation plan in two weeks – one CIO explains how he did it. Read the issue now.
Features in this issue
UK contact-tracing app developers hit back at effectiveness and privacy doubts
Pre-eminent scientists continue to defend NHS contact-tracing app from criticism of its effectiveness and the use of centralised data gathering
Customer experience software can help companies weather the Covid-19 storm
Advanced customer experience software can help companies weather the current Covid-19 storm, as well as build resilience. Marks & Spencer is one firm exploring the technology
CIO interview: Jason Oliver, IT director, University of Sussex
Imagine taking a year to formulate a digital transformation plan – then having to implement much of it in two weeks when the coronavirus hit. For the Sussex University IT chief, there’s even more to do now