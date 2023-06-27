CW+ Premium Content/Computer Weekly

27 June 2023

The politics of AI

In this week’s Computer Weekly, Rishi Sunak and Keir Starmer both spoke at London Tech Week to present their visions of an AI future for the UK – we compare their plans. We talk to the CTO of chip giant AMD about making tech more energy efficient. And we look at optimising networks for hybrid working. Read the issue now.

