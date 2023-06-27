CW+ Premium Content/Computer Weekly
The politics of AI
In this week’s Computer Weekly, Rishi Sunak and Keir Starmer both spoke at London Tech Week to present their visions of an AI future for the UK – we compare their plans. We talk to the CTO of chip giant AMD about making tech more energy efficient. And we look at optimising networks for hybrid working. Read the issue now.
Features in this issue
Rishi Sunak calls for urgency in building out UK tech
The UK prime minister used his speech during London Tech Week to discuss funding tech, attracting talent and AI safety
London Tech Week: Keir Starmer calls for AI job loss discussion
Labour leader sees a need for a broad regulatory framework and a frank discussion with business to inform policy around job losses arising from artificial intelligence
CTO interview: Europe benefits from energy gains in AMD chips
AMD’s chief technology officer explains how the latest chip technology can help European organisations solve the energy puzzle facing IT departments