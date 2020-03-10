CW+ Premium Content/Computer Weekly
Access your Pro+ Content below.
Is technology innovation broken?
In this week’s Computer Weekly, despite its reputation for fresh thinking the tech sector is stuck in old ways that prevent true innovation – an expert explains why. Our buyer’s guide examines how networking is affected by the growth of cloud-native applications. And we look at the key tech-related compliance issues for SMEs. Read the issue now.
Access this CW+ Content for Free!
Features in this issue
-
Executive interview: Innovation requires radical choices
Is IT innovative? Would a tech executive scrap an idea that took months to develop, and start afresh? True innovation requires a culture change
-
Three network technologies driven by cloud-native computing
Networking technologies are being driven heavily by digitisation and cloud computing. Gartner picks three networking trends to watch
-
Top four compliance considerations for SMEs
We look at the key data compliance regulations that affect smaller companies – such as GDPR, the Data Protection Act, PCI-DSS and PECR – and some key industry-specific frameworks