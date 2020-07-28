CW+ Premium Content/Computer Weekly
Access your Pro+ Content below.
Meet the CIO connecting IT in the most inhospitable environments
In this week’s Computer Weekly, we discuss the challenges of running global IT in the world of copper mining. We look at how tech suppliers are adapting their products to meet the lockdown demands of working from home. And we exam-ine how zero-trust methods can help secure container tech-nology. Read the issue now.
Access this CW+ Content for Free!
Features in this issue
-
CIO interview: David Allison, global head of IT, First Quantum Minerals
For his first global CIO role, the IT chief had to tackle unusual challenges such as reliable networking and IT use in inhospitable mining environments in developing countries
-
Three areas of remote working to consider
A number of tech firms have used the shift to working from home, to develop new product offerings. We look at the IT impact
-
How to apply zero-trust models to container security
Containers have become a common fixture in software development, but they have resulted in new concerns for security teams. Is zero-trust the answer to tackling them?