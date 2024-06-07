Access your Pro+ Content below.
The importance of getting everyone involved in the diversity drive
Sponsored by TechTarget ComputerWeekly.com
At a Computer Weekly diversity in tech event, more than 100 experts from the tech and employment sectors shared their ideas for improving diversity in the technology industry. Download the full report here.
Table Of Contents
- Speed up the move to a more equitable world in tech
- Set appropriate diversity targets and goals
- Diversity and inclusion should be more than a tick-box exercise
- Collect data and make it public
- Aim for senior stakeholder buy-in
- Ensure culture matches goals
- Make changes across the pipeline
- Don’t underestimate an individual’s influence
- Work together