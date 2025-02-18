Access your Pro+ Content below.
Collaboration vital for making DEI progress
At the Computer Weekly diversity in tech event, in partnership with Harvey Nash, attendees agreed wholeheartedly that only by working together can we create a truly diverse and inclusive industry. Download the full report here.
Table Of Contents
- When it comes to increasing the representation of people from all walks of life in the technology sector, complacency is the enemy.
- It is important to actively create opportunities for underrepresented groups to join the tech sector if we are to make the industry a more diverse place.
- People working in the IT sector need to be proactive in ensuring the tech workforce reflects tech users.
- To ensure AI works for us as individuals and as a collective, collaboration is the way forward.
- There is an imbalance between the number of women using AI and the number of women developing AI, which is contributing towards AI bias and tech that isn’t suitable for all of its users.
- In some cases, development of AI and machine learning has been biased against women and other underrepresented groups.
