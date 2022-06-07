CW+ Premium Content/Computer Weekly
Access your Pro+ Content below.
Using technology to reinvent shopping
In this week’s Computer Weekly, after the pandemic led to a boom in e-commerce, we look at how retailers are turning to tech to revitalise their stores. We examine the issues around using algorithmic automation to manage employees. And we find out how data science is supporting drug discovery at Novartis. Read the issue now.
Access this CW+ Content for Free!
Features in this issue
-
Using technology to reinvent stores
Technology is becoming an important part of the shopping experience at home, in stores and in-between, so how are retailers using technology to advance the store experience?
-
How algorithmic automation could manage workers ethically
Managing workers by algorithm and automated process has generated ethical problems aplenty. Can such means be pressed into the service for a more ethical mode of worker management? We find out
-
CIO interview: Loïc Giraud, global head of digital platform and product delivery, Novartis
Data is at the heart of life sciences – and for Novartis, that means investigating emerging technologies such as quantum computing and blockchain, as well as using analytics, artificial intelligence and automation