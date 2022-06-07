CW+ Premium Content/Computer Weekly

7 June 2022

Using technology to reinvent shopping

In this week’s Computer Weekly, after the pandemic led to a boom in e-commerce, we look at how retailers are turning to tech to revitalise their stores. We examine the issues around using algorithmic automation to manage employees. And we find out how data science is supporting drug discovery at Novartis. Read the issue now.

