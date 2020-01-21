CW+ Premium Content/Computer Weekly
How to avoid becoming the next Travelex
In this week’s Computer Weekly, we look at the lessons learned from the ransomware attack on Travelex and how other firms can avoid the same fate. As Microsoft ends support for Windows 7, we examine the issues for the many remaining users of the operating system. And healthcare CIOs explain the tech challenges facing the NHS. Read the issue now.
Features in this issue
Don’t become the next Travelex: Get ready for ransomware
With Travelex’s IT still in disarray and banks and travellers left without access to funds more than a week after it was hit by a ransomware attack, we ask what others can learn from the foreign exchange services company’s response to the incident
Windows 7: Dead or alive?
Far from being dead and buried, Windows 7 is set to remain alive and kicking in many organisations as they struggle with complex migration challenges
What are the key issues facing healthcare CIOs?
Six healthcare IT leaders give their views on the major challenges for digital transformation across the NHS