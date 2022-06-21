CW+ Premium Content/Computer Weekly

21 June 2022

Dreams come true – how data and communication saved a failing company

In this week’s Computer Weekly, the former CEO of bed retailer Dreams explains how digital, data and communication helped turn round a failing company. The UK government has a new digital strategy – but it all seems rather familiar. And we talk to the tech firms trialling a four-day working week. Read the issue now.

