CW+ Premium Content/Computer Weekly

Dreams come true – how data and communication saved a failing company
In this week’s Computer Weekly, the former CEO of bed retailer Dreams explains how digital, data and communication helped turn round a failing company. The UK government has a new digital strategy – but it all seems rather familiar. And we talk to the tech firms trialling a four-day working week. Read the issue now.
Features in this issue
Former CEO explains how Dreams went from nightmare to fantasy
In 2013, Mike Logue joined Dreams after it had been saved from administration – he explains how data and communication rebuilt the business
What’s new about the new digital government strategy?
There’s a new plan for improving the UK’s digital public services – and we’ve heard a lot of it before. But among all the hyperbole, there is a welcome realism in the latest approach to transforming government
Tech companies join UK four-day work week trial
Computer Weekly speaks with tech companies taking part in the UK’s upcoming four-day work week trial, which will measure the impact of shorter working weeks on productivity, wellbeing and the environment