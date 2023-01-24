CW+ Premium Content/Computer Weekly

24 January 2023

BBC under scrutiny over its digital strategy

In this week’s Computer Weekly, the BBC faces in-depth scrutiny over its digital plans – we take a look at progress. Do you need to keep data forever? We examine the technologies behind infinite storage. And we find out about the digital transformation challenges in vehicle dealerships. Read the issue now.

