CW+ Premium Content/Computer Weekly

BBC under scrutiny over its digital strategy
In this week’s Computer Weekly, the BBC faces in-depth scrutiny over its digital plans – we take a look at progress. Do you need to keep data forever? We examine the technologies behind infinite storage. And we find out about the digital transformation challenges in vehicle dealerships. Read the issue now.
Features in this issue
BBC assures UK Parliament that digital transformation plans are on track
UK Parliamentary accounts watchdog probes British Broadcasting Corporation senior management regarding plans to reconstruct organisation to be fit for purpose in modern media industry and satisfy multiplatform needs of licence fee payers
Indefinite storage: What it is and why you might need it
Indefinite storage addresses the issue that archived data may need to be kept well beyond the lifespan of the technology it was written for