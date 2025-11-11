CW+ Premium Content/Computer Weekly

Thank you for joining! Access your Pro+ Content below.

The Most Influential Women in UK IT 2025

In this week’s edition of Computer Weekly, we take our annual look at the 50 most influential women in IT, and sit down with the winner of this year’s list to hear all about how she got where she is today. We also shine a light on the trailblazers, who have previously made our top 50 list, and the rising stars who are in for a shot with a securing a slot on it in years to come. This week’s buyer’s guide features the first instalment of three articles advising IT buyers on how to get started on using agentic artificial intelligence (AI). Rounding out the issue is our look at how the sport of tennis is being revolutionised by AI and computer vision technology to help players improve their techniques and achieve marginal gains. Read the issue now.