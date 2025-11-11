CW+ Premium Content/Computer Weekly
The Most Influential Women in UK IT 2025
In this week’s edition of Computer Weekly, we take our annual look at the 50 most influential women in IT, and sit down with the winner of this year’s list to hear all about how she got where she is today. We also shine a light on the trailblazers, who have previously made our top 50 list, and the rising stars who are in for a shot with a securing a slot on it in years to come. This week’s buyer’s guide features the first instalment of three articles advising IT buyers on how to get started on using agentic artificial intelligence (AI). Rounding out the issue is our look at how the sport of tennis is being revolutionised by AI and computer vision technology to help players improve their techniques and achieve marginal gains. Read the issue now.
Features in this issue
Computer Weekly announces the Most Influential Women in UK Tech 2025
Computer Weekly has revealed who is on the 2025 list of the 50 Most Influential Women in UK Tech, including this year’s winner, Naomi Timperley
Collaboration, founders and entrepreneurs – career path of 2025’s Most Influential Woman in UK Tech
Fully admitting her career path has been a happy accident, this year’s Most Influential Woman in UK Tech, Naomi Timperley, tells us about her work with entrepreneurs and startups
Computer Weekly’s Women in UK Tech Rising Stars 2024
Each year, Computer Weekly selects a number of Rising Stars who are making waves in the women, diversity and inclusion in tech space and may find themselves on the top 50 list in the future