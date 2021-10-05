CW+ Premium Content/Computer Weekly
The Most Influential Women in UK Technology 2021
In this week’s Computer Weekly, we reveal the 50 women chosen as the most influential in UK technology for 2021, and talk to the 10th winner of our annual list – Poppy Gustafsson, CEO of Darktrace. Also, our latest buyer’s guide looks at digital customer experience technologies. Read the issue now.
Features in this issue
Computer Weekly announces the 2021 Most Influential Women in UK Tech
Computer Weekly has revealed who is on the 2021 list of the 50 Most Influential Women in UK Tech, including this year’s winner Poppy Gustafsson
Stop being ‘apologetic’ for differing skillsets, says Most Influential Woman in UK Tech 2021
There are many routes into technology, and many different skillsets that contribute to making great tech work, so people need to be ‘less apologetic’ for a less technical skillset, says Poppy Gustafsson, this year’s Most Influential Woman in UK Tech
Computer Weekly’s 2021 women in tech Rising Stars
Despite a lack of women in the technology sector, new champions of diversity, inclusion and technology are always surfacing – so who is likely to appear in Computer Weekly’s top 50 list in the future?
Most Influential Women in UK Tech 2021: Entrants to the Hall of Fame
Each year Computer Weekly recognises several great women from the IT industry and their lifetime achievements in its Most Influential Women in UK Tech Hall of Fame