CW+ Premium Content/Computer Weekly

Computer Weekly announces the 2021 Most Influential Women in UK Tech by Clare McDonald Computer Weekly has revealed who is on the 2021 list of the 50 Most Influential Women in UK Tech, including this year’s winner Poppy Gustafsson

Stop being ‘apologetic’ for differing skillsets, says Most Influential Woman in UK Tech 2021 by Clare McDonald There are many routes into technology, and many different skillsets that contribute to making great tech work, so people need to be ‘less apologetic’ for a less technical skillset, says Poppy Gustafsson, this year’s Most Influential Woman in UK Tech