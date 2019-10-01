CW+ Premium Content/Computer Weekly
Access your Pro+ Content below.
The most influential women in UK technology 2019
In this week’s Computer Weekly, we announce our annual list of the 50 most influential women in UK technology. Meet the winner, Debbie Forster, CEO of Tech Talent Charter, and find out who are this year’s five rising stars. Also, our latest buyer’s guide looks at the latest developments in robotic process automation. Read the issue now.
Access this CW+ Content for Free!
Features in this issue
-
Inclusion for everyone, not just the under-represented, says Most Influential Woman in UK Tech 2019
People need to be more clued up on the benefits of inclusion, says Tech Talent Charter CEO Debbie Forster, the 2019 winner of Computer Weekly’s Most Influential Woman in UK Technology accolade
-
Computer Weekly announces the Most Influential Women in UK Tech 2019
Computer Weekly has announced the 2019 list of the 50 Most Influential Women in UK Tech, including this year’s winner Debbie Forster
-
The bots turning businesses into digital transformers
As companies increasingly turn to robotic process automation to accelerate digital transformation, Computer Weekly takes a look at how the market is evolving