CW+ Premium Content/Computer Weekly

Making data an asset, not a threat
In this week’s Computer Weekly, we examine the latest developments in the UK government’s National Data Strategy and what it means for the economy. Our latest buyer’s guide explains the emerging technologies around computational storage. And we look at the advances in customer experience management during the pandemic. Read the issue now.
Features in this issue
Government response to National Data Strategy consultation depicts data as ‘asset, not threat’
Government responds to consultation with a promise of delivery, putting an emphasis on data as an asset, not a threat, and finding respondents keen on levelling up
Computational storage: What is it? Why now, what for, who from?
Computational storage is an emerging architecture category, in which compute is put near storage to address I/O bottlenecks resulting from large volumes of data
Customer experience market made leap forward during pandemic
The discipline of customer experience management made significant advances during the Covid-19 crisis, according to practitioners and advocates