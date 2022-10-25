CW+ Premium Content/Computer Weekly
The Most Influential Women in UK Technology 2022
In this week’s Computer Weekly, we reveal our annual list of the 50 Most Influential Women in UK Technology. We talk to the No.1 on the list, Flavilla Fongang, about how to improve diversity and inclusion in the sector. And we introduce our seven rising stars – the future female leaders of UK IT. Read the issue now.
Computer Weekly announces the Most Influential Women in UK Tech 2022
Computer Weekly has revealed who is on the 2022 list of the 50 Most Influential Women in UK Tech, including this year’s winner, Flavilla Fongang
Computer Weekly’s Women in UK Tech Rising Stars 2022
Each year, Computer Weekly selects a number of Rising Stars in the women in tech sector, women who are making waves in the women, diversity and inclusion in tech space and may find themselves on the top 50 list in the future
Most Influential Women in UK Tech 2022: Entrants to the Hall of Fame
Each year, Computer Weekly announces the women who will be added to its Hall of Fame, a list of women recognised for their lifetime achievements in the technology sector