CW+ Premium Content/Computer Weekly

The Most Influential Women in UK Technology 2023

In this week’s Computer Weekly, we announce this year’s list of the 50 most influential women in UK technology. We talk to Suki Fuller, who topped the list, about her journey in IT and the importance of diversity and inclusion. And we meet our rising stars – the women on a trajectory to influence the UK tech community. Read the issue now.