CW+ Premium Content/Computer Weekly

What went wrong with Birmingham’s Oracle project?
In this week’s Computer Weekly, after Birmingham City Council’s disastrous Oracle project cost over £100m, we analyse where it all went wrong. Our new buyer’s guide examines building a sustainable IT strategy. And we find out how Thomson Reuters is using AI to enhance its product offerings. Read the issue now.
Birmingham City Council’s Oracle implementation explained: What went wrong?
The council swapped out a heavily customised SAP ERP system for Oracle Cloud, but since it went live, it has had numerous technical challenges
Tips to improve IT sustainability
With every business function being asked to look closely at their carbon footprint, we look at ways to achieve greener IT operations