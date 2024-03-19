CW+ Premium Content/Computer Weekly

Thank you for joining!
Access your Pro+ Content below.
19 March 2024

What went wrong with Birmingham’s Oracle project?

In this week’s Computer Weekly, after Birmingham City Council’s disastrous Oracle project cost over £100m, we analyse where it all went wrong. Our new buyer’s guide examines building a sustainable IT strategy. And we find out how Thomson Reuters is using AI to enhance its product offerings. Read the issue now.

Features in this issue

View Computer Weekly Archives Next Issue 

More CW+ Content

View All