CW+ Premium Content/Computer Weekly
Access your Pro+ Content below.
Police use of AI needs overhaul to prevent abuse
In this week’s Computer Weekly, a House of Lords inquiry calls for a rethink on how police forces use AI technologies – we examine the issues. Our new buyer’s guide looks into edge datacentres. And the EU and US agree a new data protection deal to replace Privacy Shield, but will it stand up to scrutiny? Read the issue now.
Access this CW+ Content for Free!
Features in this issue
-
Overhaul of UK police tech needed to prevent abuse
Lords inquiry finds UK police are deploying artificial intelligence and algorithmic technologies without a thorough examination of their efficacy or outcomes, and are essentially ‘making it up as they go along’
-
US offers concessions on surveillance and privacy as EU and US agree successor to Privacy Shield
EU and US agree data privacy framework allowing trans-Atlantic data transfers after US offers concessions on surveillance and new rights of redress for EU citizens
-
CIO interview: Brian Roche, director of IT, George Best Belfast City Airport
Data analytics, the internet of things and open source software are central to the Northern Irish airport’s aim to create a seamless, tech-enabled journey for passengers