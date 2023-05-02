CW+ Premium Content/Computer Weekly

Thank you for joining!
Access your Pro+ Content below.
2 May 2023

The ethics of military AI

In this week’s Computer Weekly, as the defence sector looks into using artificial intelligence to create autonomous weapons, we examine the risks and ethics of military AI. Amazon Web Services is under fire for not providing vital emissions data to customers – we investigate the issues. And we find out what IT security teams can learn from a year of cyber warfare in Ukraine. Read the issue now.

Features in this issue

View Computer Weekly Archives Next Issue 

More CW+ Content

View All