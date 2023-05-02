CW+ Premium Content/Computer Weekly
The ethics of military AI
In this week’s Computer Weekly, as the defence sector looks into using artificial intelligence to create autonomous weapons, we examine the risks and ethics of military AI. Amazon Web Services is under fire for not providing vital emissions data to customers – we investigate the issues. And we find out what IT security teams can learn from a year of cyber warfare in Ukraine. Read the issue now.
AI interview: Elke Schwarz, professor of political theory
Elke Schwarz speaks with Computer Weekly about the ethics of military artificial intelligence and the dangers of allowing governments and corporations to push forward without oversight or scrutiny
AWS under fire for delays in delivering Scope 3 GHG emissions data to enterprises and governments
With regulator scrutiny of their environmental footprint on the rise, AWS customers are growing increasingly concerned about the public cloud giant’s slow progress in making its Scope 3 greenhouse gas emissions data freely available to users