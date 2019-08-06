CW+ Premium Content/Computer Weekly
Using tech to boost staff morale
In this week’s Computer Weekly, we look at the emerging technologies being used to improve employee experience and raise staff loyalty and motivation. The CIO of the Football Association explains how IT is changing the way the national game is administered. And we examine the growing role of AI in preventing cyber attacks. Read the issue now.
Features in this issue
-
Forward-thinking companies are listening to employees
Technologies and programmes amplifying employees’ voices gain interest among companies keen to keep staff loyal and motivated
-
Organisations turn to AI in race against cyber attackers
Businesses are racing to automate their defences as hackers and nation states launch increasingly sophisticated cyber attacks
-
CIO interview: Craig Donald, CIO, The Football Association
Although self-confessed as ‘not the most passionate football fan’, the FA’s IT chief is helping to transform administration of the sport through technology